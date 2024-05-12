Maui Bicycling League annual ‘Ride of Silence’ advocacy ride set for May 25

PC: Maui Bicycling League

Maui Bicycling League will be hosting a memorial ride on Maui as part of the global “Ride of Silence” movement, which now takes place in over 400 locations every year to honor cyclists who have been hit or killed while riding on public roadways.

The memorial ride will take place on Maui Veterans Highway Bike Path at the intersection of Piʻilani Highway and Kaiwahine Street in Kīhei on May 25 from 8:45 a.m. The group will ride north for 6.6 miles and turn around at Maui Veterans Highway and Hoʻokele Street in Kahului for a total of 13.7 miles. Those who wish to ride longer have the option to continue on to Mākena Landing Beach Park for an additional 20.8 miles and a total of 34 miles roundtrip.

The ride will be followed by advocacy updates and refreshments, compliments of Robin Hagen in memory of her husband Karl. In 2014, Karl was tragically hit and killed by an impaired driver while riding in a bike lane on the Piʻilani Highway. Karl was very committed to his community and a strong proponent for bike safety, stated the Maui Bicycling League.

The Maui Bicycling League (MBL) opens the memorial ride to all riders who can maintain average speeds of 10-12 mph and recommends the longer ride only for intermediate and advanced riders who can maintain average speeds of 12-14 mph. E-bikes are welcome, but they ask all e-bikers to adhere to our safety and etiquette expectations. Equipment is not provided and helmets are required for all riders.

All riders should plan to wear white shirts or jerseys to honor cyclists who have been injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.

Rides are free for active MBL members and donation-based for non-members. Become a member at mauibike.org.

Memorial ride bike route. PC: Maui Bicycling League via Google Maps

Other ways to support

Maui Bicycling League is encouraging Maui locals to tell public officials what transportation project they want to see implemented on Maui.

All projects should meet the goals of Hele Mai Maui, Maui MPO’s long-range transportation plan, states MBL. The goals are to:

Improve safety and promote health

Enhance cultural and natural resources, climate resiliency, and sustainability

Expand mobility choices to reduce traffic congestion

Connect and strengthen communities to improve quality of life

Maintain assets and invest strategically for economic vitality

Submit project ideas by May 20 at mauimpo.org.