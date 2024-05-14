Akakū Upstairs presents ‘The Green Wave: Maui’ screening and discussion with filmmaking family

Akakū Upstairs – “The Green Wave” PC: Akakū Upstairs

Akakū Upstairs returns Thursday, May 16, with a free screening and discussion of the short film, “The Green Wave: Maui,” which showcases threats the Hawaiian islands are facing and solutions local communities are implementing, from rainforest conservation to ocean preservation.

Panelists include the French filmmaking family Emmanuel Bouvet, Carine Camboulives and Lou Bouvet (Green Wave Productions), Campbell Farrell (executive director of “Love the Sea“) and Pomaika’i Kaniaupio-Crozier (conservation manager of Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve). A Q&A session will follow the screening and discussion.

Register for free at bit.ly/Akaku-Upstairs-Green-Wave-Maui – seating is limited. The event is held at Akakū’s Media Lab (333 Dairy Road) upstairs, Suite 205. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We look forward to bringing Maui Nui together once again to share, learn, and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation,” said Akakū Upstairs in the announcement.