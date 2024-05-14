Curt Otaguro named Deputy Director of Transportation for Airports

Curt Otaguro

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced the appointment of Curt Otaguro as Deputy Director of Transportation for Airports effective June 4, 2024.

Otaguro joins the HDOT leadership team currently comprising Director Ed Sniffen, Deputy Director of Transportation for Administration Tammy Lee, Deputy Director of Transportation for Harbors DreannaLee Kalili, and Deputy Director of Transportation for Highways Robin Shishido.

As Deputy Director of Transportation for Airports, Otaguro will be responsible for management of the 15 airports in the State Airports System. This includes operation, upgrade, and maintenance of airfield and terminal infrastructure to meet Federal Aviation Administration safety standards and customer experience expectations.

In his previous roles as State Comptroller and Deputy Superintendent of Operations for the Department of Education, Otaguro managed facilities on a large scale as well as complex Capital Improvement Projects.

“Curt is the right person to continue the great improvements that we’ve been making at our airports,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “His strong project management and fiscal background, coupled with his ability to partner with industry ensure we continue to push the entry points that welcome friends, family, and guests to our islands to higher levels.”

Status on Airport improvement projects can be found at https://www.hawaiiairportsmodernization.com/