County announces amended sewer service status for several areas of West Maui

The County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map is pictured on Maui Recovers.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced today that it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red,” which indicates a property does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active for a property, in the following areas:

The area of Pump Station #7, which services the Puamana neighborhood

Parcels south of Lahainaluna Road and Paunau St. (mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway)

Parcels on Olona Place, which includes the Lahaina Roads Apartments

Some areas may have changed from “red” to “gray” on this map, meaning the division has identified these areas as not having County sewer.

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for your home or business is impacted, please visit mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

DEM anticipates continuing amending areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in coming weeks and months. If you have any questions regarding your sewer status, please call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.