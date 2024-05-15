Lahaina Community Land Trust announces rormation of Advisory Board

Pictured: Kaipo Kekona, Kapali Keahi, Ginger Prince, Carolyn Auweloa, Anastasia Arao-Tagayuna, Audrey Cabrera, Tamara Paltin, Noelle Bali, Mikey Burke, Kanoe Steward, Kalamaʻehu Takahashi, Linda Nye, Tonata Lolesio, Autumn Ness. Photo Credit: Mānaiakalani Media, De Andre Makakoa

The Lahaina Community Land Trust announced the establishment of its new Advisory Board, comprised of members of the Lahaina community who share a commitment to preserving the unique character, culture and livability of Lahaina.

The LCLT Advisory Board consists of community members who resonate with the values and mission of the organization, aiming to safeguard the cultural heritage and natural beauty of Lahaina for generations to come. These individuals represent the diverse tapestry of the community, bringing experience, perspectives, and insights to the table, according to trust leadership.

“Our Advisory Board members are trusted leaders in various spheres of the Lahaina community, each possessing a unique understanding of our town’s rich history, culture and aspirations,” said Mikey Burke, President of the Lahaina Community Land Trust Board of Directors. “Their role is pivotal in fostering open dialogue and ensuring that the voices of Lahaina residents are heard and respected in the decision-making process.”

The primary responsibilities of the Advisory Board include:

Providing input on key decisions regarding LCLT priorities, land use, and management strategies.

Facilitating two-way communication between the interests of the community and the LCLT Board of Directors.

Offering valuable perspectives on how land-related decisions impact the diverse communities that comprise Lahaina.

“LCLT is committed to the development of a community real estate ownership model that truly puts the values and needs of Lahaina first, and that fosters a sense of ownership and empowerment in the community over lands held by the trust” said Carolyn Wong-Auweloa, Board of Directors Vice President. “We will continue to develop a collective governance system, rooted in the ʻike of our ancestors and inclusive of our diverse community as we grow. This is just the first step.

The members of the inaugural LCLT Advisory Board are:

Ginger Prince

Kanoe Steward

Kalamaʻehu Takahashi

Audrey Cabrera

Tonata Lolesio

Kai Keahi

Tamara Paltin

Kaipo Kekona

As champions of Lahaina’s heritage and future, the LCLT Advisory Board stands ready to collaborate with stakeholders, residents, and partners to ensure that Lahaina remains a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable community for generations to come.

For more information about the Lahaina Community Land Trust and its initiatives, visit www.LahainaCommunityLandTrust.org

The Lahaina Community Land Trust is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the cultural, environmental, and community values of Lahaina. Through collaboration, stewardship, and initiatives, LCLT works to protect the unique heritage and natural beauty of Lahaina for current and future generations.