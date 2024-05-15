Orthopedic surgeon & sports medicine specialist joins Pacific Permanente Group on Maui

Jonathan-James “J.J.” T. Eno, MD

Jonathan-James “J.J.” T. Eno, MD, joins Pacific Permanente Group’s orthopaedic surgical service based at Maui Memorial Medical Center and the Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic. Dr. Eno grew up on Maui and is a graduate of H.P. Baldwin High School, where he was class valedictorian and a multi-sport star athlete.

He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Brown University in Rhode Island. He then completed an internship and residency at Stanford University in California. Dr. Eno was also a clinical fellow at the prestigious Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and an assistant team physician for the New York Mets.

Dr. Eno previously worked as an orthopaedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco and was team physician for the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, he comes to Pacific Permanente Group from private practice on Maui.

Dr. Eno has a range of professional interests and skills, including minimally invasive shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery; cartilage restoration; fracture care; and orthobiologics, which uses therapies developed from natural substances to treat acute and chronic injuries. He joins the well-established orthopaedic surgery team at Pacific Permanente Group that includes Warren “Vic” Ayers, MD, Kenneth Smith, DO, and Naomi Tamparong, NP.

“In my field, I can combine my passions for sports and orthopaedic surgery, and I get to help folks get back to doing the activities they love,” said Dr. Eno. “I feel fortunate to be able to provide a much-needed service on Maui while giving back to the community where I grew up.”

A member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, the Arthroscopy Association of North America, the Western Orthopaedic Association, and the Hawaiʻi Orthopaedic Association, Dr. Eno is board certified in orthopaedic surgery and orthopaedic sports medicine.

Dr. Eno is accepting new patients. To request an appointment, call 808-442-5700.