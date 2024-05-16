Maui’s newly crowned Savannah Gankiewicz heads to Lahaina on first day as Miss USA 2023

Miss USA Coronation (5.15.24) Office of the Governor

Maui’s newly crowned Savannah Gankiewicz, visits Lahaina today on her first day as Miss USA 2023. She was crowned during a special ceremony in Honolulu last night by Gov. Josh Green.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Savannah Gankiewicz’s official coronation as Miss USA, becoming the 5th Miss USA titleholder from Hawai‘i and the first from Maui in over 20 years,” according to the governor’s announcement.

“Savannah exemplifies the spirit of Miss USA, championing confidence, empowerment and beauty. Her work as a model, entrepreneur, and program director for What Makes You Feel Beautiful, alongside her role in F.L.Y. – First, Love Yourself, highlights her dedication to female empowerment and community service,” he said.

Gankiewicz comes from a diverse heritage of Vietnamese, Filipina, and Polish descent. Green said with her embodiment of the Aloha Spirit, she will continue to be a symbol of resilience and hope for Hawai‘i throughout her reign.

The previous titleholder, Noelia Voigt resigned last week and explained her departure in an Instagram post, citing mental health and well-being.

Gankiewicz returns to Maui at 11:30 a.m. Later she will be heading to Lahaina to meet with key residents to hear what she can do to help bring awareness to the town following last year’s deadly wildfire.

















