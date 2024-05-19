76 animals adopted during Empty The Shelters Maui event

Empty the Shelters 2024. PC: Maui Humane Society.

A total of 76 animals were adopted during the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s nationwide adoption event held in coordination with the Maui Humane Society.

The two week event concluded on May 15. Among the animals adopted were 45 cats and kittens, 24 dogs, four rabbits and one tortoise.

“Mahalo to everyone who opened their hearts and adopted,” organization representatives said. “Our hearts are full knowing that 76 animals are now in loving homes.”

The Maui Humane Society estimates that adoptions save two lives – the adopted pet and the one who takes their place in the shelter.

















