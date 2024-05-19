Maui News

76 animals adopted during Empty The Shelters Maui event

May 19, 2024, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Empty the Shelters 2024. PC: Maui Humane Society.

A total of 76 animals were adopted during the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s nationwide adoption event held in coordination with the Maui Humane Society.

The two week event concluded on May 15. Among the animals adopted were 45 cats and kittens, 24 dogs, four rabbits and one tortoise.

“Mahalo to everyone who opened their hearts and adopted,” organization representatives said. “Our hearts are full knowing that 76 animals are now in loving homes.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Humane Society estimates that adoptions save two lives – the adopted pet and the one who takes their place in the shelter.

  • Empty the Shelters 2024. PC: Maui Humane Society.
  • Empty the Shelters 2024. PC: Maui Humane Society.
  • Empty the Shelters 2024. PC: Maui Humane Society.
  • BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia Team Up to “Empty the Shelters” Maui Humane Society part of 350+ shelters participating in the spring “Empty the Shelters” event
  • BISSELL Pet Foundation and Dogtopia Team Up to “Empty the Shelters” Maui Humane Society part of 350+ shelters participating in the spring “Empty the Shelters” event

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments