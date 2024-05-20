Mayor Bissen secures Kula community center land for public use. Map of property shown here.

After decades of leasing Kula land from the Von Tempsky family for County of Maui facilities, such as the community center, the County of Maui has negotiated terms to acquire the land beneath the community center and adjacent facilities for public use in perpetuity, according to an announcement today by Mayor Richard Bissen.

Budget, Finance, and Economic Development (BFED) Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura will propose funding for the acquisition at the first reading of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Formerly the Kula Community Center, the center was renamed the Von Tempsky Community Complex in Kula after a bill was passed by Maui County Council in 2022 to honor the generational Upcountry family.

The 7.043-acre parcel, situated off Lower Kula Road, had been sought by the County over multiple administrations so the land beneath the County facilities would not be subject to leasehold terms.

“By securing this agreement, we are able to move forward to acquire a property that has been home to our County community facilities in Kula for decades,” Mayor Bissen said in a news release announcement. “While many proposals from private investors have been offered to the Von Tempsky family over the years, we are grateful for the opportunity to purchase this parcel so it can become County-owned. Together with the Von Tempsky family, Maui County Council and Council Budget Chair Sugimura, we can ensure the community’s use will continue in perpetuity.”

The purchase price of the land is $950,000, plus applicable taxes and fees.

“Our Kula and greater Upcountry communities have utilized these facilities for generations and long advocated for the County to acquire the property,” BFED Chair Sugimura said. “I thank our community for continuing to push this priority forward, as well as Mayor Bissen and the Von Tempsky ‘ohana for bringing this to fruition.”

Widespread community support for the land acquisition has been conveyed over the years during prior discussions, and the Von Tempsky family also demonstrated its support for the County’s intentions to secure the land for public use in perpetuity.

“The family is so happy to be able to make this acquisition possible,” said Kimball Von Tempsky, the eldest family member in his generation and managing partner for the landowner, Von Tempsky Partnership. “We are proud that the County of Maui has chosen to name the facility the Von Tempsky Community Center Complex in Kula.”

