Feeding operations to end May 31 for Lahaina wildfire survivors staying in non-congregate hotel shelters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s current extension for the non-congregate sheltering (NCS) program is now set for June 10, 2024. On May 31, 2024, the state of Hawaiʻi will cease its feeding operations at NCS designated hotel sites. State officials say they are postured to assist during this period of transition and are actively working on developing strategies and resources to support individuals and families who will be affected by the end of these services.

The Red Cross, in collaboration with local entities such as Hua Momona Farms, Hungry Heroes Hawaiʻi and Maui Food Bank is poised to maintain its dedication to providing meal delivery services. These organizations are steadfast in their commitment to supporting families in need with continued food assistance.

Maui Food Bank is set to open a new market-style food pantry at 11 Ulupono Street in early June, further expanding access to nutritious food for families transitioning out of emergency shelters. The Red Cross will be conducting twice-weekly check-ins with client households to identify any additional food support needed and connect them with community resources.

“We are committed to ensuring that all households transitioning out of emergency shelters have access to the food assistance they need,” said Mary Simkins, Red Cross Assistant Director of External Affairs. “Our team is here to support families during this transition period and connect them with community organizations that can provide additional feeding support.”

Those requiring immediate attention with food assistance should contact their Red Cross Shelter Resident Transition worker for support. The state of Hawaiʻi and Red Cross are dedicated to helping families in Hawaiʻi achieve stability and self-sufficiency as they move forward in their recovery journey.

“We understand the importance of ensuring that families have access to nutritious food as they transition out of emergency shelters and into more permanent housing solutions,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros. “We are dedicated to collaborating with our partners to provide assistance to families affected by the wildfires.”

