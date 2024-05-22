10 Maui County students win $39K in scholarships from Takitani Foundation

Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. awards $39,000 in Legacy Scholarships to Maui County students. Courtesy photos. Top row (L to R) Madison Strand, King Kekaulike, High School; Ruby Kofron, Seabury Hall; Jasmyn Yoshikawa, HP Baldwin; Pierce Armstrong, Maui Preparatory Academy; and Alexa Pascual, Lānaʻi High & Elementary. Bottom row (L to R) Alexandra Luisdottir Perez, Maui High; Carla Mae Agrade, Lahainaluna; Naneaikauhaahaa Poaha-Kaai, Moloka‘i High; Tara Zamani

The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. (Takitani Foundation) has named 10 high school students from Maui County as scholarship recipients of its annual Legacy Scholarship Program.

This year’s student awardees were among 59 recipients, one from each qualifying public and independent school in the state, who received scholarships based on their excellent academic achievement, dedication to community service and financial need. In total, the Foundation awarded $219,000 to students throughout the state in its Legacy Scholarship Program this year.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani, founders of Hawaiian Host, knew that hard word, commitment to excellence and a strong dedication to one’s community were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, chairman of the Takitani Foundation Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

$10,000 Aiko Takitani Outstanding Student Award was issued to Jasmyn Yoshikawa of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School for the Maui District; and a $5,000 District Finalist award was issued to Ruby Kofron of Seabury Hall / Hawai'i Association of Independent Schools

Independent Schools (right)

Winner of one of the Takitani Foundation’s highest honors, Jasmyn Yoshikawa, of H.P. Baldwin High School, is the daughter of Janice Yonamine and Brian Yoshikawa. An avid scholar-athlete, Yoshikawa played varsity softball, and volunteered to help coach softball and football activities at her school and in the community, all while maintaining a 4.0 academic record throughout high school. Yoshikawa also devoted many hours to community service projects with Baldwin’s interact club, the National Honor Society, was section leader for the symphonic band and is an active and strong supporter of ocean conservation efforts with Maui Sporting Goods’ Ocean Cleanup program. Mentors credit Yoshikawa’s success with her ability to “balance academic and athletic pursuits while volunteering her time to help [the] community.” Yoshikawa will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and major in nursing this fall.

Ruby Kofron wins District Finalist scholarship award of $5,000

The daughter of Rachel and Henry Kofron, Ruby Kofron of Seabury Hall, is an avid environmentalist and community-minded scholar. Maintaining a strong academic record throughout high school, Kofron enrolled in environmental science courses at Colorado College as a high school junior and recently interned at Haleakalā Ranch to deepen her understanding of the environment and conservation. A member of the varsity tennis, volleyball, and basketball teams, Kofron was also an active volunteer serving the community after the Maui wildfires. Kofron will major in environmental science at Colorado College this September.

Six students win Maui District Public Schools scholarship award of $3,000

Tara Zamani, of Kīhei Charter School, has chosen a career in the medical field and worked hard to expand her knowledge by shadowing a physician in a local medical group, studying at JABSOM as a scholar for their Medical Diagnosis and Treatment program, and working as a research associate of IDeA Networks of Biomedical Research at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Zamani demonstrated a strong commitment to her community by starting a tutoring club for fourth graders after COVID, working as a Camp Imua counselor and distributing goods to Maui fire survivors. The daughter of Tahereh and Ardie Zamani, she will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa this fall. Her sister, Nikki Zamani, is a 2018 Takitani Scholar. Together Nikki and Tara Zamani are only the third pair of siblings to be awarded Takitani Scholarships.

An active scholar-athlete and dedicated community volunteer, Madison Strand, of King Kekaulike High School, is the daughter of Amy and Darren Strand. Strand participated in many outreach projects with Gear Up Maui, interned at the Maui mayor’s office, and was active in her school’s debate club, swim and dive, track and field and cross country teams. Working hard to maintain the Maui chapter of Becca’s Closet after the Maui fires, Strand helped many in her community by replacing inventory and helping to offer free prom dresses to students. Strand will attend the University of Portland, with a major in nursing.

Carla Mae Agrade, of Lahainaluna High School, is recognized as an outstanding scholar dedicated to contributing to her community. An active member of many school clubs and treasurer of Lahainaluna’s student council, Agrade tutored students in the tutoring club, and worked hard to provide disaster relief through the Filipino club after the Maui fires. Winner of the robotic, STEM and science olympiad, Agrade has already earned several college-level course credits at University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, with a major in engineering and hopes to advance robotics in her community. She is the daughter of Meriam and Carlito Agrade. Agrade will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa in the fall.

Alexa Pascual, of Lānaʻi High & Elementary School, the daughter of Olivia and Neizen Pascual, is regarded by many as a natural-born leader. A Heisman Scholarship State winner in 12th grade, and Student Council Class President for four years, Pascual was on the school’s varsity basketball, volleyball and tennis teams and a member of the Lānaʻi LEO Club, and the Kamoku ‘Ulu programs, which hosted various community service activities. Pascual will attend Oregon State University this September to strengthen her business acumen and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Alexandra Luisdottir Perez, of Maui High School, holds a distinguished academic record and is regarded as one who “truly embraces what community service is all about and what it resembles.” The daughter of Sandra Vidisdottir and Luis Perez, Perez’s leadership skills and respect for others continually impressed peers and advisors. A member of the Maui High School chapter of HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America) and currently its state vice president, Perez is a member of the Interact Club, the Pacific and Asian Affairs Council (PAAC), and volunteers at the Maui Humane Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, and the Rotary Interact chapter. An Upward Bound program participant, Perez will attend Oregon State University and work towards a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.

Naneaikauhaahaa Poaha-Kaai, of Molokaʻi High School has been on the principal’s honor roll throughout high school for maintaining a 4.0 academic average and enjoyed participating in the Molokaʻi college career club, the culinary club and Molokaʻi high school’s May day and homecoming festivities. Her success at school is attributed to her leadership skills and positive contributions to the school community. Poaha-Kaai also worked as an aide for Maui County’s PAL program, assisting youngsters in activities. Poaha-Kaai is the daughter of Anuhea Kaai and James Wilfred Poaha and hopes to obtain a degree in nursing. She will attend Oregon State University this fall.

Two students win Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools scholarship award of $3,000

Zsyla Honda, of Kamehameha Schools Maui, the daughter of Yhrina and Kyle Honda, attributes her love of hula and the Hawaiian culture to her association with Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka. An accomplished Hula dancer, Honda has performed in the Merrie Monarch, Keiki Hula, and Hula ‘Oni Ē competitions and has been a member of her Hālau throughout high school. Captain of her school’s girls volleyball team, Honda has volunteered at several community service efforts sponsored by Hawaiian conservation groups and worked to foster school spirit by orchestrating events for students. Honda will attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, majoring in psychology.

Pierce Armstrong, of Maui Preparatory Academy, is considered a valued and respected member of his school and the community. A member of the school’s track and field and cross country teams, Armstrong’s volunteer work with underserved youths on Maui and with the Red Cross after the Maui fires is notable. He credits working with youths at Mana Mentors as a significant service activity that gave him great satisfaction and a strong desire to help those in need. In addition to being a seasoned surfer and instructor, Armstrong has traveled extensively and will study abroad at the Rome City Institute in Rome, Italy this fall. Armstrong is the son of Sabine and Kelly Armstrong.

The Foundation has awarded over $13.5 million to scholarship and academic programs across Hawaiʻi since 1993.