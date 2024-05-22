Maui Health chief philanthropy officer honored with Women Who Mean Business Award

Melinda Sweany, CPO of Maui Health. PC: Maui Health

Maui Health’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Melinda Sweany has been honored with the prestigious “Women Who Mean Business Award” by Pacific Business News (PBN). Sweany was recognized for her outstanding leadership at the 2024 Women Who Mean Business Award Gala, held on March 28, 2024, in Waikīkī, Oʻahu.

Sweany was among 30 outstanding women from Hawaiʻi acknowledged at the gala, where she stood out as one of the three exceptional women representing Maui. The Women Who Mean Business Award, now in its 26th year, celebrates women’s remarkable achievements across various industries, highlighting their impact on business and community leadership. This year’s event showcased the diverse talents and accomplishments of Hawaiʻi’s female leaders across sectors such as health care, banking, real estate, tourism and nonprofits.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Melinda on this well-deserved recognition,” said Maui Health CEO Lynn Fulton. “Melinda’s dedication and strategic leadership have been instrumental in driving the success of the Maui Health Foundation, which provides critical support to our islands’ community hospitals and ultimately uplifts the well-being and future of our entire Maui community.”

With over 25 years of transformative leadership in healthcare and philanthropy, Sweany has consistently demonstrated her commitment to advancing the mission of Maui Health Foundation. Her innovative fundraising strategies have led to record-breaking achievements, including a $5.25-million inaugural event that significantly boosted community engagement and helped to fund expansion projects at Maui Memorial Medical Center, including its future Clinical Decision Unit.

Under Sweany’s leadership, the Maui Health Foundation has made a substantial philanthropic impact, raising over $45 million in the past five years. Most notably, she helped to secure 16 lots from the County of Maui to build homes for healthcare professionals. These homes will help to alleviate the housing shortages that have created challenges in the recruitment of health care professionals and specialty physicians to Maui. Once built, the first homes will be offered to healthcare workers affected by the August 2023 Maui wildfires, providing them with a stable and supportive environment as they rebuild their lives. The first home is scheduled to be ready for move-in by end of August.

Her leadership also helped to provide immediate financial support and temporary housing for displaced workers in the days following the wildfires, underscoring her dedication to supporting the well-being of Maui Health employees and providers.

“I am so proud and honored to serve our Maui community, help to improve and expand health care services for our residents and visitors, and provide support to all of our health care workers,” said Sweany. “This accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible dedication and support of the Foundation Board of Trustees and the Foundation staff.”

For more information about Maui Health Foundation and its initiatives, visit mauihealth.org/foundation.