One Love Lahaina returns Friday with pro skater Beaver Fleming, live music and food

The third One Love Lahaina pop-up skatepark event will take place Friday, May 24 at Citizen Church Maui (4275 Hine Way, Lahaina, HI 96761) with live music, a skateboard jam, giveaways, food, free skateboarding, and fun for all ages.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features music from Maui punk band Flamingo Rider. Professional skateboarder Beaver Fleming and 2023 Redbull Rampage freeride mountain biking champion Cam Zink will be in attendance to demonstrate their skateboarding and mountain biking skills, as well as sharing testimonies about their Christian faith.

Pizza will be provided for the community by Round Table Pizza. To sign up to skate at the event, complete a free waiver on OneLoveSkate.org. This is a drug and alcohol-free, family friendly event.

This is the third One Love Lahaina event, a series of free pop-up skatepark events put on by local nonprofits One Love Skate and Mana Mentors as a response to the closure of Lahaina Skatepark in the wake of the Aug. 8, 2023 wildfire.