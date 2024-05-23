Flags to be lowered on Monday to honor fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Flags order. PC: Brian Perry (May 2024)

Flags will be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 27 in recognition of Memorial Day.

This action is taken to honor the US military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

“These soldiers were friends and family members who put their lives on the line for the safety of our nation, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” said Gov. Josh Green, M.D. “As we recognize this Memorial Day, let us also acknowledge our soldiers’ bravery and strength to protect our freedom. We are forever grateful for their dedication and service, and my heart goes out to the families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.”