Disaster recovery services extended through June

A staff member at the Disaster Recovery Center assists Maui wildfire survivors in August at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in Kahului. Now, services have been extended at recovery facilities in West Maui through the end of June. PC: Lameen Witter / FEMA (8.16.23)

The Disaster Recovery Center and Community Resource Center will continue providing help in West Maui to wildfire survivors June 30, according to an announcement.

“Both recovery centers have been cornerstones of our recovery efforts, offering a place where individuals and families can connect with specialists, receive counseling and gain access to a wide range of services designed to help rebuild and recover,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center Coordinator Francis Kau.

With Federal Emergency Management Agency approval of the extension of operations, the recovery sites will maintain current operating hours, ensuring that assistance remains accessible.

Resource Centers – Locations and hours of operation:

Disaster Recovery Center – Hyatt Regency Maui Resort : 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays. Community Resource Center – Royal Lahaina Resort: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays.

Federal, state and local partners will continue to offer personalized support, including aid applications, information on rebuilding programs, and guidance on available financial assistance. Additional resources and updated services may be introduced to better address the evolving community needs.

“We understand that the journey to recovery is ongoing, and our commitment to supporting the survivors of the Maui fires remains unwavering. We encourage you to visit the DRC and the CRC sites to take full advantage of the resources available,” Kau said.