Maui Bicycling League hosts Annual Ride of Silence to honor cyclists, advocate for improved infrastructure

The Maui Bicycling League will join more than 400 global locations in hosting the annual Ride of Silence, this Saturday, May 25, 2024. This solemn event, part of Bike Month, pays tribute to cyclists who have been injured or lost their lives while riding.

Participants, dressed in white, will embark on a 13-mile silent ride starting at 8:45 a.m. along the Mokulele Bike Path, from Kīhei to Kahului and back. Those desiring a longer ride can continue to Mākena Landing Beach Park, covering an additional 20.8 miles for a total of 34 miles roundtrip.

After the ride, attendees will convene for advocacy updates and refreshments, generously provided by Robin Hagen in memory of her late husband Karl. Karl was tragically killed in 2014 by an impaired driver while cycling on the Piʻilani Highway.

“This event is a crucial opportunity to highlight the urgent need for safer, more inclusive, and accessible streets,” said Saman Dias, Chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “Sadly, we are seeing an increase in collisions, and this year, we will honor five riders. Many of these incidents are caused by impaired driving and speeding. It’s evident that Maui needs improved infrastructure, better policies, and stricter enforcement. Despite investments in planning, little is allocated towards protected bikeways. With rising fuel prices, increased traffic, growing environmental concerns, and health considerations, it’s imperative that we promote cycling and implement enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.”

“As we mourn the loss of over 100 community members from the recent Lahaina fire, we ride with heavy hearts to honor those cyclists who have also lost their lives. The devastation of the fire has further underscored the critical need for more emergency evacuation routes. Enhanced bicycle and pedestrian pathways can serve dual purposes, providing safe travel options daily and crucial evacuation routes during emergencies. This Ride of Silence is not only a memorial but also a call to action for comprehensive infrastructure improvements that can save lives in various scenarios,” according to organizers with the Maui Bicycling League.

The Maui Bicycling League invites residents, visitors, public officials, and police officers to join this event. Participation in the Ride of Silence is free, but registration is required. The ride will be led by trained volunteer leaders. For more details and to register, visit

https://tinyurl.com/MauiROS

Maui Bicycling League will once again be joining hundreds of other locations across the globe in hosting a Ride of Silence. This is part of a worldwide movement that honors and recognizes cyclists who have been hit or killed on our roadways. This free, community ride takes place on Saturday, May 25, 2024. PC: Maui Bicycling League