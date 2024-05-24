Ukumehame stream protection project begins Friday 

2024 Google My Maps, Airbus, Maxar Technologies

A County of Maui stream protection project will begin Friday, May 24, in Ukumehame, where two concrete Jersey barriers will be installed to prevent vehicles from entering the waterway.

The barriers will be positioned on both sides of the stream that is located below Makaīwa Gulch and has an outlet just before Mile Marker 13 on Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The County Department of Management contracted with Kula-based Jag Construction for the project that is being undertaken to safeguard the stream from potential contaminants, including vehicle fluids.