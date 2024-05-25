MEO begins accepting energy credit applications June 1

Marjorey Vale, MEO housing specialist, assists an applicant for the energy credit program that has been renamed Hawaii Home Energy Assistance Program at MEO offices in Wailuku, June 27, 2023. Acceptance of applications for the program begins June 1.

Applications for the annual federally funded energy credit assistance program for low-income residents, who require help to pay their heating and cooling bills, will be accepted beginning June 1 via mail or in-person drop-offs through the month.

Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) helps administer the popular once-a-year program, which has been renamed Hawaiʻi Home Energy Assistance Program or H-HEAP, in Maui County. The program had been commonly known as “LIHEAP.”

H-HEAP provides a credit on utility accounts based on income and number of people in the household with the state determining the total number to receive assistance.

MEO Community Services processes applications on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi and sends them to the state, which then distributes a credit line to applicants through Hawaiian Electric or Hawaiʻi Gas. Some clients can make their credit last for longer than six months.

The deadline to drop off applications in-person at MEO offices in Wailuku, Hāna, Lānaʻi City and Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, for the H-HEAP credit program is 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 28. Mailed applications have to be postmarked no later than Sunday, June 30.

Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. Emailed forms will not be accepted.

Applicants must submit their most recent electric bill for electric assistance and both an electric and gas bill for gas assistance, identification for all adult household members and Social Security numbers for all household members older than one year old and proof of citizenship, gross annual income and residence.

Applications for the program are available online at meoinc.org or may be picked up at MEO offices:

Wailuku, 99 Mahalani St., 808-249-2970.

Hāna, 1501 Uakea Road, by appointment only. 808-248-8282.

Moloka‘i, 380 Kolapa Place. 808-565-6665.

Lānaʻi, 114 ʻIlima Ave. #1022, Lānaʻi City, by appointment only. 808-565-6665.

Help with applications is available at these sites, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (except for the Kamehameha Day holiday on June 11). Completed applications also may be dropped off at these locations by the deadline.

For more information, call 808-249-2970.

This program is 100% federally funded, with a total of $52,860.