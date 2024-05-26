Lahaina Restoration Foundation awards $10,000 in scholarships

(L to R) Kathryn Hendrickson (Mother of Kalia Hendrickson), Michella Cabingas, Devyn Gruber, Emily Hegrenes, Ricardo Perez Ramirez, and Kaulana Tihada.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to Lahainaluna High School seniors and alumni for the 2024-2025 academic year. The scholarships for $1000 each were awarded based on eligibility criteria such as acceptance into accredited two- or four-year colleges and universities, as well as essay submissions.

Six seniors and four alumni each received a $1000 scholarship, including: Kalia Hendrickson, Michella Cabingas, Devyn Gruber, Emily Hegrenes, Ricardo Perez Ramirez and Kaulana Tihada.

The alumni recipients are Cassia Arnold (Azusa Pacific University), Caitlin Baclay (University of Hawaiʻi, Mānoa), Liam Chadli (Grand Canyon University), and Meleiana Shulman (University of Oregon).

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation aims to support local students in their higher education pursuits, continuing the foundation’s commitment to the community’s educational growth​.

Due to the 2023 wildfires, the LRF office is now located next to the A&B Sugar Museum in Puʻunēnē. LRF is actively working with FEMA and others to restore and rebuild Lahaina’s historic sites.