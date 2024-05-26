MEO employees recognized for work with Head Start and Maui Relief TANF programs

Monni Nash, (left) MEO Maui Relief TANF Program Manager, was named Employee of the Month for March; and Abegael Hernandez, (right) MEO Head Start Family Case Manager, was named MEO Employee of the Month for February.

Head Start Family Case Manager Abegael Hernandez and Maui Relief TANF Program Manager Monni Nash and were named Maui Economic Opportunity Employees of the Month for February and March, respectively, for their care and empathy with the families and individuals they help.

“Ms. Abby has built strong and respectful relationships with our clients and strives to support the needs of not only the adults in the household, but the entire family unit,” said nominator Ashley Caris, who works with Abegael in the preschool program offered at no cost to low income families on Maui and Moloka‘i.

In fact, one family listed “Ms. Abby” as a protective factor for them during a training event. Abegael’s case management work, not only with the child but their entire family, sets Head Start apart from other preschool programs.

Abegael joined MEO in November 2022. She was recognized at a General Staff meeting on March 27.

Monni was in the first set of hires in November for the Maui Relief TANF Program, which provides housing, utility, vehicle, clothing and school-supply assistance to families and individuals impacted by the Aug. 8 wildfires.

She was nominated by four MEO staffers for providing “understanding to those that are still distraught from the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires” and working “collaboratively to find solutions to challenges.”

“She has been able to handle everything thrown at her with grace and integrity,” said another nominator.

Monni also drew praise from the staff she manages. “She is like a gentle parent in the office that keeps us afloat,” said another nominator.

Her honor was announced at the April 25 General Staff meeting.

For being named Employee of the Month, Abegael and Monni both earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. Nominators who identified themselves shared $50.

For information about the Maui Relief TANF Program, call 808-243-4404. MEO Head Start can be reached at 808-249-2988.