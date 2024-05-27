AMR continues ground ambulance service on Maui and Kauaʻi following protest

Ambulance on a call on Aug. 10, 2023 in West Maui. (Photo Credit: Cammy Clark/Maui Now)

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Emergency Medical Services Injury Prevention Systems Branch has issued two Notices of Award to International Life Support, Inc., doing business as American Medical Response (AMR).

An earlier award was issued in September 2023 to Falck Northwest Corp., but the procurement was canceled in October 2023 amid a protest by AMR.

The new Notices of Award are the result of required competitive procurements. The DOH published two requests for proposals (RFPs) in April, seeking vendors to provide Comprehensive 911 Ground Ambulance Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for Kauaʻi and Maui Counties beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

Current contracts are being extended until then to ensure that Maui and Kaua‘i residents have uninterrupted access to ground ambulance services.

The new contracts will:

Ensure that every district has an ambulance staffed with a paramedic and a second responder who is at least an EMT, which are the current qualifications for, and level of staffing

Provide a second ambulance for Moloka‘i

Add requirements for a quality assurance coordinator and a pediatric emergency care coordinator, among other improvements in quality and performance.

For Kaua‘i RFP results, click here. For Maui RPF results, click here.

Falck issued a statement on the new EMS contract decision saying:

“We are disappointed that Falck was not selected by the Department of Health, who found us more qualified than the incumbent to provide emergency medical services to Maui and Kaua‘i counties just last year before canceling the request for proposals in response to a challenge. We are carefully reviewing our options and continue to stand ready to serve. As a foundation-owned healthcare provider, Falck would bring a fresh perspective, unmatched financial stability, reliable services developed around global best practices, and a deep commitment to delivering the highest quality care to the communities we serve.”