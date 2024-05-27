Interest form open to help Lahaina homeowners rebuild
Hawaiʻi Community Lending (HCL) has announced it will open applications for the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program on July 1, 2024. To secure a space and to be placed on an interest list, complete an interest form online at lhrp-interest-form.zapier.app/lhrp-interest form.
The three-year program will assist up to 500 owner-occupant Lahaina homeowners prevent foreclosure and qualify for financing to rebuild their homes.
Eligible individuals include Lahaina homeowners who lived in the home as a primary residence before the impact.
The program will give eligible Lahaina homeowners access to resources, including:
- FEMA and SBA loan applications and appeals
- Grants and loans to prevent foreclosure
- Help with forbearance and modifications of first mortgages
- Referrals to emergency financial counseling and filing insurance claims
- Assistance with obtaining construction and mortgage financing for
- Rebuild from HCL or its partner lenders
“If our homeowners are unable to prevent foreclosure and rebuild their homes, we will see a devastating impact on entire families, county property tax revenues, the mainstream financial system, and the economy overall,” said CDL Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath.
Visit https://hawaiicommunitylending.com/mauirelief/ for more information about the program.