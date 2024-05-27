Interest form open to help Lahaina homeowners rebuild

May 27, 2024, 6:00 AM HST
Residential property on Front Street, Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (Lahaina fire aftermath)

Hawaiʻi Community Lending (HCL) has announced it will open applications for the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program on July 1, 2024. To secure a space and to be placed on an interest list, complete an interest form online at lhrp-interest-form.zapier.app/lhrp-interest form.

The three-year program will assist up to 500 owner-occupant Lahaina homeowners prevent foreclosure and qualify for financing to rebuild their homes.

Eligible individuals include Lahaina homeowners who lived in the home as a primary residence before the impact.

The program will give eligible Lahaina homeowners access to resources, including:

  • FEMA and SBA loan applications and appeals
  • Grants and loans to prevent foreclosure
  • Help with forbearance and modifications of first mortgages
  • Referrals to emergency financial counseling and filing insurance claims
  • Assistance with obtaining construction and mortgage financing for
  • Rebuild from HCL or its partner lenders

“If our homeowners are unable to prevent foreclosure and rebuild their homes, we will see a devastating impact on entire families, county property tax revenues, the mainstream financial system, and the economy overall,” said CDL Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath.

Visit https://hawaiicommunitylending.com/mauirelief/ for more information about the program.

