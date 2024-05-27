Interest form open to help Lahaina homeowners rebuild

Residential property on Front Street, Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (Lahaina fire aftermath)

Hawaiʻi Community Lending (HCL) has announced it will open applications for the Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program on July 1, 2024. To secure a space and to be placed on an interest list, complete an interest form online at lhrp-interest-form.zapier.app/lhrp-interest form.

The three-year program will assist up to 500 owner-occupant Lahaina homeowners prevent foreclosure and qualify for financing to rebuild their homes.

Eligible individuals include Lahaina homeowners who lived in the home as a primary residence before the impact.

The program will give eligible Lahaina homeowners access to resources, including:

FEMA and SBA loan applications and appeals

Grants and loans to prevent foreclosure

Help with forbearance and modifications of first mortgages

Referrals to emergency financial counseling and filing insurance claims

Assistance with obtaining construction and mortgage financing for

Rebuild from HCL or its partner lenders

“If our homeowners are unable to prevent foreclosure and rebuild their homes, we will see a devastating impact on entire families, county property tax revenues, the mainstream financial system, and the economy overall,” said CDL Executive Director Jeff Gilbreath.

Visit https://hawaiicommunitylending.com/mauirelief/ for more information about the program.