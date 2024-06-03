73 public schools, including eight in Maui County to offer summer meals to children

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced today that 73 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 and younger – regardless of public school enrollment status – through its summer food service program. The list includes five schools on Maui and three on Molokaʻi.

Beginning June 10, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program will serve meals at select schools Monday through Friday, excluding state-observed holidays on June 11 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day). Breakfasts will be served from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. and lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. SSO is funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.

“Consistent nutrition is vital to growing children during the summer break when they may not be in school to receive meals,” said Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “We encourage all of our families to make these free meals part of their children’s summer schedules to maintain their healthy development. We are grateful to our participating schools and dedicated cafeteria staff for giving all keiki the opportunity to receive balanced, nutritious meals.”

Schools may opt to serve breakfast only, lunch only, or both meals. Parents may view detailed serving locations and times here or call their nearest participating school directly for details.

Summer meals are offered for on-campus dining only; there is no grab-and-go option. Children do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served, and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, please email [email protected] with as much detail as possible.

Schools eligible to offer the SSO program must have 50% or more of its regularly enrolled students qualify for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus.

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS

MAUI

Haʻikū El.

Kalama El.

Kekaulike High

Kīhei El.

Lokelani Inter.

MOLOKAʻI

Maunaloa El.

Molokaʻi High

Molokaʻi Middle

HAWAIʻI

deSilva El.

Honokaʻa High & Inter.

Kaʻū High & Pāhala Inter.

Keaʻau El.

Keaʻau High

Keaʻau Middle

Kealakehe El.

Kealakehe Inter.

Keaukaha El.

Kohala High

Kohala Middle

Mountain View El.

Nāʻālehu El. & Inter.

Pāhoa High & Inter.

Waiākea High

Waiākea Inter.

Waimea El.

OʻAHU

August Ahrens El.

ʻĀnuenue School

Campbell High

Dole Middle

Farrington High

Fern El.

Hauʻula El.

Heʻeia El.

Hōkūlani El.

Jarrett Middle

Kaʻaʻawa El.

Kahaluu El.

Kahuku High & Inter.

Kailua El.

Kaimuki High

Kalākaua Middle

Kalihi El.

Kalihi Waena El.

Kāneʻohe El.

Kauluwela El.

Keolu El.

King Inter.

Kūhiō El.

Lāʻie El.

Leihōkū El.

Linapuni El.

Maʻemaʻe El.

Maili El.

Mākaha El.

Nānāikapono El.

Nānākuli El.

Pearl City High

Pope El.

Puʻuhale El.

Roosevelt High

Stevenson Middle

Sunset Beach El.

Waialua High & Inter.

Waiʻanae El.

Waiʻanae High

Waiʻanae Inter.

Waimanalo El. & Inter.

Wheeler El.

Wheeler Middle

KAUAʻI

Kamakahelei Middle

Kapaʻa El.

Kaumualiʻi El.

Kekaha El.

The Seamless Summer Option is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, log onto: https://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/seamless-summer-and-other-options-schools.