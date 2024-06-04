Two anime movies to screen at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

Makoto Shinkai anime film covers. Courtesy of Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will show famed animator Makoto Shinkai’s “Children Who Chase Lost Voices” on Saturday, June 8, and “Your Name” on Saturday, June 15.

Both movies start at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 1 p.m.) and will be shown at the Nisei Veteran Memorial Center’s “Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center” located at 665 Kahului Beach Road. The movies are free but reservations are required.

To register visit NVMC.org or call the Center at 808-244-6862. The movies will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Children Who Chase Lost Voices” is an epic fantasy adventure in a world of ancient gods. Asuna is an introvert who prefers spending her time listening to a radio left by her deceased father. One day, she hears an odd song that resonates in her heart unlike anything else. It leads to a chance encounter with a mysterious boy who transports Asuna to Agartha, a land of legend where the dead can be brought back to life. Compelled by the song and the boy, Asuna journeys through the mythical lands, but hostile warriors and ghastly creatures will stop at nothing to prevent Asuna from uncovering the secrets of the world. It is rated PG-13 with mature themes and some violence.

“Your Name” is regarded as a beautiful masterpiece about time, the thread of fate and the hearts of two young people. Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives until they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body and he in hers. This occurrence happens randomly, and they must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection by leaving notes for one another until they wish to finally meet. But something stronger than distance may keep them apart. The film is rated PG-13 with slightly mature themes.