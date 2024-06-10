Maui Kūihelani Solar-plus-Storage begins generating electricity; AES Hawaiʻi project to power 27,000 homes

Kuihelani Solar-plus-Storage facility. PC: AES Hawaiʻi

AES Hawaiʻi has commenced operations on Hawai‘i’s largest solar facility – Kūihelani Solar-plus-Storage on Maui – a renewable energy project generating enough power for 27,000 homes at 8-cents per kilowatt hour, the lowest renewable energy cost in the state, according to a company announcement.

Located on 450 acres in central Maui, between Kūihelani Highway and Maui Veterans Highway, Kūihelani Solar-plus-Storage is producing 60 MW of renewable energy supported by a 240 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system to supply 15% of Maui’s energy needs.

AES Hawai‘i has a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric that went into effect on May 31, 2024, to provide renewable energy for Maui’s power grid at 8-cents per kilowatt hour. In addition, the project is offsetting the need to import two million barrels of oil to produce electricity for Maui.

AES Hawai‘i President Sandra Larsen noted that this is the company’s first utility-scale solar project on Maui and the latest example of how AES Hawai‘i is committed to supporting the State of Hawai‘i’s 100% renewable energy and decarbonization goals of 2045.

“Kūihelani Solar-plus-Storage exemplifies what is possible for powering our future when you combine an exceptional renewable energy project with community-minded partners to provide an essential service for living and working in Hawai‘i,” said Larsen. “We broke ground in July 2022, overcame challenges posed by supply chain logistics, and are now producing much-needed clean energy for Maui’s power grid.”

Larsen added, “We received great support throughout the development and construction process from our partners at the County of Maui and Hawaiian Electric and the community-at-large. The end result is that Maui’s families and businesses are going to benefit from having a state-of-the-art, dual-use, renewable-energy facility that will make a substantial contribution to supporting their island’s energy demands at a very low cost over the next 25 years.”

“With this project, our state takes another significant step towards achieving our renewable energy goals. Adding both renewable power and energy storage will help reduce our use of fossil fuels, protect us from the effects of climate change, ensure reliable service and provide energy security for Maui,” said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric Senior Vice President, Planning & Technology.

Capitalizing on the project site’s dual-use capabilities, AES Hawai‘i is partnering with Ho‘oulu ‘Āina Farms in nearby Waikapū to have sheep graze on the land in support of Maui’s agricultural and food production needs.

The construction of Kūihelani Solar-plus-Storage and its operation have supported nearly 300 jobs and generated approximately $68 million for Maui’s economy, according to the announcement.