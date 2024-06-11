Maui News
Maui High School coaching opportunities
Maui High School has coaching opportunities open for positions in Girls Water Polo and Softball. To apply, email a resume to Athletic Director Michael Ban at michael.ban@k12.hi.us. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 14.
More information about the Maui High School Athletics program is posted online.
