Maui High School coaching opportunities

June 11, 2024
Maui High School has coaching opportunities open for positions in Girls Water Polo and Softball. To apply, email a resume to Athletic Director Michael Ban at michael.ban@k12.hi.us. The deadline to apply is Friday, June 14.

More information about the Maui High School Athletics program is posted online.

