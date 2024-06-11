Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at Lahaina Civic Center social hall, June 12

Lahaina Weekly Disaster Recovery Meeting. File PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the Lahaina Civic Center social hall.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will report on the status of debris clearing, and the US Environmental Protection Agency will provide updates on its drinking water assessment operation, as well as an update on resources for Wahikuli cesspool inspections. The County of Maui will discuss updates on drinking water and sewer service status, as well as provide updates on hazard tree assessment.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. The meeting also can be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.