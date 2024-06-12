Maui Surf Forecast for June 13, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 07:21 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:23 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.9 feet 08:27 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:16 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will slowly ease through Thursday as the current south-southwest swell fades. Expect a mix of this fading south-southwest swell and a small, medium-period southeast swell through Thursday. A fresh, long-period south swell is expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday, then peak late Friday into Saturday. This swell will hold through early next week as it slowly fades. Surf along north-facing shores will remain up above the summertime average through a good portion of the week into next week as small, short- period north to north-northwest swells move through. Surf along east- facing shores will remain small and choppy over the next several days with a slight increase possible on Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.