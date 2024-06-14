4.1 earthquake on Big Island is part of a seismic swarm under Pāhala; no apparent impact to Maunaloa or Kīlauea

Big Island earthquake (6.14.24) PC: USGS/HVO

A preliminary magnitude-4.1 earthquake occurred 9 miles east-southeast of Nāʻālehu on the Island of Hawaiʻi at around 1:43 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024. Scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued an information statement saying the earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019. Earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 23 miles below sea level. Scientists say the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

The HVO advises that aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Scientists say there was no damage to building or infrastructure expected based on the earthquake intensity. The USGS recorded 32 “felt reports” within the first hour of the earthquake. The quake was felt in the southwest and northwest parts of Hawaiʻi Island.