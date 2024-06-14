Maui Surf Forecast for June 15, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 South Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 9-12 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:32 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 04:16 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 11:44 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 04:11 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The High Surf Advisory for all south facing shores has been upgraded to a High Surf Warning (HSW) as a long period south swell continues to gradually build and surf observations show spotty surf heights reaching warning threshold. This HSW is in effect through noon Saturday. A gradual downward trend is expected after Saturday into early next week. After this swell moves out, very little swell is expected next week after Tuesday. North- facing shore surf will become flat for the next few days. Small medium period northwest pulses may provide a tiny bump Sunday night into middle of next week. Surf along east- facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to a limited trade wind fetch upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.