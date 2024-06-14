Maui Surf Forecast for June 15, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|South Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|9-12
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The High Surf Advisory for all south facing shores has been upgraded to a High Surf Warning (HSW) as a long period south swell continues to gradually build and surf observations show spotty surf heights reaching warning threshold. This HSW is in effect through noon Saturday. A gradual downward trend is expected after Saturday into early next week. After this swell moves out, very little swell is expected next week after Tuesday. North- facing shore surf will become flat for the next few days. Small medium period northwest pulses may provide a tiny bump Sunday night into middle of next week. Surf along east- facing shores will remain small and choppy each day due to a limited trade wind fetch upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
