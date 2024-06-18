Applications now open for Kaulunani Community Forestry Grants























Hawai‘i communities and organizations are encouraged to apply for Kaulunani forestry grants that promote trees in places where people live, work, learn and play. The DLNR Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program is providing support to entities that promote the protection and enhancement of urban and community forests in their community spaces.

Grants will be offered in two categories: General Community, and Arbor Day 2024. Eligible applicants include schools, religious centers, community groups, state and county agencies, and organizations. Projects can comprise community celebrations on or around Arbor Day (Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024), tree plantings and giveaways, tree nursery establishment or capacity building, invasive species management for trees, and more.

Kaulunani Grant Program in Makakilo (Jan.-Sept., 2023) PC: DLNR

Grant Awards:

$3,000 – $5,000 (Arbor Day 2024 Grants)

$5,000 – $15,000 (General Community Grants)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications are due on or before July 15, 2024. Kaulunani staff will host three online question and answer sessions to provide more detail about these funding opportunities. The first session is scheduled on Wednesday, June 19 at noon. For additional information, contact Heather McMillen, Kaulunani Program Coordinator, at heather.l.mcmillen@hawaii.gov.

Tree planting event at Makakilo elementary 2022. PC: DLNR