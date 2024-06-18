Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 19, 2024

June 18, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 07:51 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:08 PM HST.
















Swell Summary




The current south swell will fade out tonight, followed by a lull in south shore surf into Friday. A mix of small, long-period south swell and a shorter period southeast swell may push shores up near seasonal average during the weekend. As these swells slowly decline early next week, another long-period south-southwest swell is expected to fill in. 


Surf along east-facing shores will gradually trend up Thursday through the weekend. Rough surf will increase to around seasonal average late Wednesday or Thursday, followed by a rise above seasonal average this weekend. 


Surf along north-facing shores will return to seasonally tiny levels tonight as a small northwest swell fades. Additional very small pulses are possible Thursday and again early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
