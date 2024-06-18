Maui Surf Forecast for June 19, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Swell Summary
The current south swell will fade out tonight, followed by a lull in south shore surf into Friday. A mix of small, long-period south swell and a shorter period southeast swell may push shores up near seasonal average during the weekend. As these swells slowly decline early next week, another long-period south-southwest swell is expected to fill in.
Surf along east-facing shores will gradually trend up Thursday through the weekend. Rough surf will increase to around seasonal average late Wednesday or Thursday, followed by a rise above seasonal average this weekend.
Surf along north-facing shores will return to seasonally tiny levels tonight as a small northwest swell fades. Additional very small pulses are possible Thursday and again early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com