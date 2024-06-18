Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to be held at Lahaina Civic Center, June 19

Lahaina Weekly Disaster Recovery Meeting. File PC: County of Maui

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Ed Sniffen, Director of the State Department of Transportation, will provide an update at the meeting. The County Office of Recovery will also provide an update.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. The meeting also can be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.