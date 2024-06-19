Recovery centers officially close June 29; Maui Office of Recovery soft opening at Lahaina Gateway July 3

Disaster Recovery Community Update. File PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui, in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state of Hawaiʻi, announces the official closure of the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) and the Community Recovery Center (CRC) effective Saturday, June 29, 2024. In their place, the County of Maui Office of Recovery will be hosting a blessing and soft opening on July 3, 2024 at its new location at Lahaina Gateway.

The transition to the new location is vital as it ensures that community agencies presently at the CRC will continue to provide support and assistance to survivors using a scheduling system.

“We are committed to ensuring that survivors of the disaster continue to receive the support they need during this challenging time,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) State Disaster Recovery Center Coordinator Francis Kau. “The long-term recovery program and Disaster Case Management Program will also remain available to survivors – to help them navigate the road to recovery.”

HI-EMA Administrator James Barros said, “Moving forward, it is crucial that the community understands that FEMA, the state of Hawaiʻi, and Maui County remain dedicated to supporting survivors on their path to recovery. This endeavor is a kākou effort – a collective one. We will persist in our assistance until every individual finds a stable housing solution.”

The collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies will ensure that support and resources continue to be available to those in need.

For more information and updates, please visit FEMA at 1-800-621-3362, or visit the County of Maui Recovery website at www.mauirecovers.gov for further survivor information, inquiries or assistance.