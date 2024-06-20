AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices decrease

Gas prices statewide are decreasing , according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.72, which is four cents lower than last week. The national average gas price is $3.45, one cent lower than last week.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.75 is five cents lower than last week and seven cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.24, which is one cent lower than last week and two cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.59, four cents lower than last week and three cents lower than last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.86, which is the same as last week and ten cents higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices in Hawaiʻi have decreased in almost every major city. Apart from Līhuʻe, gas prices are under five dollars in every city,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.



Prices as of 9 a.m., June 20: