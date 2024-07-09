Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture to collect unwanted pesticides from farms and other commercial users on Lānaʻi

The Pesticides Branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is extending its free pesticide disposal program to the island of Lāna‘i in August. Lāna‘i farmers and other commercial users of pesticides may safely dispose of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides, but pre-registration is required.

This statewide Pesticides Disposal Program (PDP) is only for commercial operations such as farms, licensed pest control operators and certified applicators as well as state and county agencies. There are some restrictions (see list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides). Household pesticides will not be accepted under this program.

Participants must register in advance. The registration deadline is Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. The drop-off day is Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, with the location to be provided only to registered participants. The registration form and PDP information are available on the HDOA website at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/.

Questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to: EnviroServices & Training Center LLC, phone: 808-456-3494, email: wm@gotoetc.com.

The PDP is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies, and other commercial end users of pesticides are also eligible. Residential pesticides users are not eligible for this program and residents may contact the County of Maui for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs at: https://www.mauicounty.gov/2490/Recycling

The list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides, safety tips on transporting pesticides, PDP collection schedule, frequently asked questions, and the PDP registration form may be found at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/

So far, the PDP program has collected pesticides on O‘ahu totaling 7,700 pounds; Kaua‘i, almost 4,000 pounds; Maui, more than 7,100 pounds; Hawai‘i Island, more than 7,300 pounds, and Moloka‘i, 737 pounds.