Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to be held in Lahaina Civic Center gym

Lahaina residents listen during a question-and-answer session Wednesday at the Lahaina Civic Center. PC: Brian Perry

Residents are encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

Information will be presented on one-year remembrance events scheduled for Aug. 8 to 11, 2024. The US Army Corps of Engineers will report on the status of debris clearing, including the campus of King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. The meeting also can be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.