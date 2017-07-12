AD
Double-Digit Increases for Maui Home Sales, Prices in June

Wendy Osher · July 12, 2017, 10:56 AM HST (Updated July 12, 2017, 11:10 AM) · 21 Comments
Home sales and prices experienced double digit increases on Maui in June.

Maui Now graphic.

The median price for a single-family home on Maui was up 12.3% to $740,000 from last year, according to new data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. Home sales also shot up 21% with 120 homes sold in June, up 21 units from year before levels.

There was also a double digit increase in the median price of condos, up 13.3% to $435,000. A total of 123 condos sold in June, up nearly 12% from the same time last year.

With job creation increasing and mortgage rates remaining low, the Realtors Association of Maui says a pull toward home ownership is expected to continue.

The greatest number of homes sold in June was in Central Maui where 39 homes sold for a median price of $633,990, followed by Haiku where 13 homes sold for a median of $760,000, according to RAM data.

The greatest number of condos sold in June was in Kīhei where 47 condos sold for a median price of $335,000, followed by Nāpili/Kahana/Honokōwai where 21 condos sold for a median of $475,000, according to RAM data.

According to the RAM report, “housing starts have been drifting lower, and some are beginning to worry that a more serious housing shortage could be in the cards if new construction and building permit applications continue to come in lower in year-over-year comparisons while demand remains high. Homebuilder confidence suggests otherwise, so predictions of a gloomy future should be curbed for the time being.”

Quick Facts: (data courtesy Realtors Association of Maui)
+ 16.3%: Year-Over-Year Change in Closed Sales (for all properties)
+ 17.3%: Year-Over-Year Change in Median Sales Price (for all properties)
– 14.0%: Year-Over-Year Change in Homes for Sale (for all properties)
Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 21 )
