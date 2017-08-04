Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Surf heights are expected to be ankle/waist high today. As winds pick up in strength, spots catching the trade swell could get up to chest/shoulder high on the sets.

West: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some spots will be flat.

South: Surf heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Some spots will be flat.

Just small trade wind swell is forecast along east facing shores. This should pick up some Friday and into the weekend as our winds pick up in speed.

A southwest pulse is forecast to move in this weekend, filling in late Friday into Saturday morning and easing Sunday with sets in the chest high range. Potential for the next swell isn’t until around the 12th of August.

As we track Typhoon Noru and Tropical Storm Nalgae, it looks like just traces of swell will make it to Hawaii.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.