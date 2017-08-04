Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are expected to pick back up in strength for Friday through the weekend with clouds and showers favoring our usual windward and mauka spots. Rainfall is expected to be on the light side through the weekend.

Today & Sunday

We expect east winds around 15 to 20 mph. High temperatures are forecast from 85° to 90°. Mostly sunny skies with isolated showers in windward spots. Sunday, winds will weaken slightly to 10 to 15 mph.

UV index at 13 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and clearing for leeward areas. Low temperatures from 73° to 78°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 to 20 mph and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph on Sunday.

