A Maui man was found guilty on Monday of first degree arson for setting fire to a gas pump at the Tesoro Gas Express in Kahului last year. 33-year-old Brandon Oania had pleaded not guilty to the charge for the Jan. 24, 2016 incident, in which both the defendant and his father were arrested.

Prosecutors described the explosion as a fireball with witnesses to the incident saying the gas pump imploded and the handle blew off.

Oania’s father, who was present during the incident, was among those who offered testimony in the jury trial.

Brandon Oania was also arrested on suspicion of arson for a separate incident reported less than two weeks later at Maui Oil Company on Hobron Avenue in Kahului.

Sentencing for the Tesoro case is set for November 15th before Second Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Loo.