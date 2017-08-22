A Maui man was found guilty on Monday of first degree arson for setting fire to a gas pump at the Tesoro Gas Express in Kahului last year. 33-year-old Brandon Oania had pleaded not guilty to the charge for the Jan. 24, 2016 incident, in which both the defendant and his father were arrested.
Oania’s father, who was present during the incident, was among those who offered testimony in the jury trial.
Brandon Oania was also arrested on suspicion of arson for a separate incident reported less than two weeks later at Maui Oil Company on Hobron Avenue in Kahului.
Sentencing for the Tesoro case is set for November 15th before Second Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Loo.
Photo at left: Arson surveillance imagery from Tesoro Gas Express. PC: 8.15.17. Still image of surveillance by Wendy Osher; Photo at right: Brandon Oania. 8.15.17. PC: by Wendy Osher
One of two suspects is observed in surveillance entering the convenience store portion of the Tesoro Gas Express prior to the fire. The defense identified the man as the defendant’s father, Jospeh Oania. Still image of surveillance presented in court. PC: 8.15.17 Wendy Osher.
Wade Alao, an ice delivery man testified in the trial of Brandon Oania. Deputy Prosecutor Carson Tani is pictures in the foreground to the left. 8.15.17. PC: by Wendy Osher
