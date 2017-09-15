Comedian Howie Mandel will be performing at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

This ‘Howie on Maui’ show is Mandel’s only appearance in Hawai‘i this year.

Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for over 30 years as a comedian, actor, television host, and voice actor. TV audiences know him as a judge on NBC’s hit summer talent competition series, “America’s Got Talent,” now in its 12th season with this being Mandel’s eighth season on the series.

His versatile career has encompassed all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy-Award winning “St. Elsewhere” to the international animated children’s series “Bobby’s World,” he has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene.

Mandel received an Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Host For A Reality or Reality-Competition Program” for “Deal or No Deal” and a Daytime Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Game Show Host” for the syndicated version of the show.

His Emmy Award-nominated animated children series “Bobby’s World” ran eight seasons on FOX and now appears in syndication six days a week in 65 countries. As the series’ creator and executive producer, he was closely involved in its writing, as well as providing the voice of Bobby, Bobby’s dad and other characters. Mandel attributes the show’s success to drawing the story lines from real life.

Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, “The Howie Mandel Show,” and continues to be a mainstay on the talk-show circuit.

He also continues to perform as many as 200 concerts a year throughout the US and Canada.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members first on Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 22.

*The show includes adult content.

Tickets for Howie Mandel will be $39, $49, $69, $89, and a limited number of $129 premium seats plus applicable fees.

MACC member discounts are available.

Tickets are available at the MACC Box Office, by phone at 242-SHOW and online.