Q: When is Maui County going to host its next Household Hazardous Waste Collection?

We used to be able to take items to collection points at the landfill with an appointment.

Hopefully you’ll soon have another event like this. Thank you.

A: The next county-funded Household Hazardous Waste Collection event will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

This one-day-only event will allow residents to bring in a wide variety of hazardous materials for disposal, but an appointment must be made in advance by calling the contractor (EnviroServices) toll-free at (855) 325-3222.

Residents should make a list of the type and quantity of materials needing to be disposed of, as additional waste brought to the collection event but not disclosed when the appointment was scheduled may be rejected.

Examples of items/materials that will be accepted include: aerosols, antifreeze, batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints, old medication, pesticides, propane tanks, solvents and thermometers.

You can ask EnviroServices about any other materials you may need to dispose of. A few tips—keep labels on items intact and commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.

To schedule commercial waste pickup, call (808) 839-7222.