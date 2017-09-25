The 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions, scheduled for Jan. 3 to 7, 2018, will celebrate its 20th year on Maui along with a new chapter in the tournament’s history with Sentry Insurance debuting as the title sponsor.

The newly named Sentry Tournament of Champions will maintain its traditional spot as the first tournament in January 2018 when the 2017-18 PGA TOUR schedule resumes following the holiday break at Kapalua Resort on Maui.

This prestigious tournament has served as one of the premier marketing vehicles for the state, showcasing the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands via 60-plus hours of television programming to millions of viewers worldwide.

It also provides a significant economic impact and equally important, a charitable impact for Maui’s worthy nonprofits.

With the help of sponsors, resort and community partners, and volunteers, the event has raised nearly $6 million since 1999.

The field of champions from the 2017 calendar year is expected to be one of the best ever, including defending champion Justin Thomas, past champions Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson, and stars like Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama and more.

Join a great team of community-minded individuals by registering to volunteer as shuttle drivers or marshals, or visit SentryTournamentofChampions.com and click on “Volunteer.”

For more information, call (808) 665-9160.