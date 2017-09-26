The new Kamalani community in Kīhei will host a Grand Opening of its new on-site sales center and model homes on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be two model homes available for viewing including a two-bedroom two-bath upstairs flat, and a three-bedroom two-bath ground-level flat.

With construction of Kamalani’s first residential buildings almost finished, officials with the project expect closings to commence in early October and to continue on a regular basis thereafter. As of publishing, more than 60 condominium homes are under contract.

“We’ve had a steady stream of interest from prospective customers, and have been signing contracts pretty much every week,” said Jordan Smith, REALTOR® Salesperson at KW Island Living, the project broker for Kamalani. “With prices starting in the low $300,000s for a brand-new condominium flat that includes amenities like all major appliances and private fenced yards for every home, Kamalani is an attractive choice for interested homebuyers.”

Each condominium home in Kamalani includes steel frame construction; two parking spaces; energy-saving features including gas energy; and high-speed internet access.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginning Oct. 1, the on-site Kamalani Sales Center will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Monday).

For more information about Kamalani, call KW Island Living at (808)856-4045 or visit here.

The entrance to the residential project can be accessed from Kaiwahine Street, in north Kihei.