Mechanical Problems Affect Refuse Pickups in Wailuku, Waiehu

September 26, 2017, 11:20 AM HST (Updated September 26, 2017, 11:20 AM) · 2 Comments
File Image Courtesy County of Maui.

Due to mechanical problems, part of an a residential automated refuse collection routes in Waiehu and Wailuku were not picked up today, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced.

The affected areas in Wailuku include:

HAWAIIAN HOMES – WAIEHU
WAIEHU TERRACE
WAILUKU COUNTRY ESTATES
UKALI STREET
KANAI PLACE
LILIHUA PLACE
LIPO PLACE
NUKUWAI PLACE
KAAE ROAD

Surrounding streets and roads were also not picked up.

The missed pickups are expected to be made tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
