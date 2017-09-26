Mechanical Problems Affect Refuse Pickups in Wailuku, WaiehuSeptember 26, 2017, 11:20 AM HST (Updated September 26, 2017, 11:20 AM) · 2 Comments
Due to mechanical problems, part of an a residential automated refuse collection routes in Waiehu and Wailuku were not picked up today, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced.
The affected areas in Wailuku include:
HAWAIIAN HOMES – WAIEHU
WAIEHU TERRACE
WAILUKU COUNTRY ESTATES
UKALI STREET
KANAI PLACE
LILIHUA PLACE
LIPO PLACE
NUKUWAI PLACE
KAAE ROAD
Surrounding streets and roads were also not picked up.
The missed pickups are expected to be made tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.
The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.