Due to mechanical problems, part of an a residential automated refuse collection routes in Waiehu and Wailuku were not picked up today, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, announced.

The affected areas in Wailuku include:

HAWAIIAN HOMES – WAIEHU

WAIEHU TERRACE

WAILUKU COUNTRY ESTATES

UKALI STREET

KANAI PLACE

LILIHUA PLACE

LIPO PLACE

NUKUWAI PLACE

KAAE ROAD

Surrounding streets and roads were also not picked up.

The missed pickups are expected to be made tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

The Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation.