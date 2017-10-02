Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Winds are light as a cold front approaches the state. A disturbance is also pushing toward the state. Showers chances are forecast to gradually increase in coverage over Kauai with a slight chance for thunderstorms through Monday night. The rest of the islands are forecast to see showers during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. Tuesday trade winds are forecast to slowly increase and passing showers will then start to favor windward and mauka spots again. Wednesday we should be back to breezy levels. Friday, a decrease in winds is forecast.

Today

We expect variable winds up to 15 mph today. Partly sunny skies are forecast with a chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures up to 85° to 90° and feeling warmer with the higher heat index.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be light and variable and a land breeze is likely to develop and help skies to clear up as the night goes on.

