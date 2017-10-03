Vertical gardens have been gaining popularity around the world and now they are making their way to Maui with the launch of Green Wall Designs, a new Kīhei-based company.

Founded by three local entrepreneurs, Green Wall Designs is the exclusive Hawai‘i distributer for patented Mobilane green walls systems, which have been used by award-winning developers to transform spaces using living art.

Developed in the Netherlands and perfected for over 20 years, Mobilane green wall systems allow anyone to create vertical living gardens in their home or business and they are designed to be easy to maintain and install. These systems can be placed indoors or outdoors and include an integrated watering system with reservoir that prevents leaks and ensures that the plants are provided with water for four to six weeks.

Indoor systems require no electric power or water hook up. Outdoor and larger installations can be designed with customized irrigation systems or connected to plumbing and electrical systems to completely automate the watering process

“People want to feel more connected to nature and are looking for ways to be more sustainable. Installing a green wall brings the living beauty of plants into any building and allows visitors to a space to have a sense of peace and calm,” said Viktoria Ujj, co-owner of Green Wall Designs. “Green walls can be planted with annuals, perennials, succulents and tropical plants. They can be used to create an indoor herb garden in your kitchen to allow you to pick fresh herbs any time while cooking. Many tropical ferns are proven to help clean the air, offering a natural and inexpensive way to improve air quality.”

Scientific research has shown that anyone who spends more than four hours per day in a room with plants will find it more pleasant and will be demonstrably more productive. A study published by the American Psychological Association concluded that employees were 15% more productive when plants are introduced to their workplaces.

Green Wall Designs offers three distinct Mobilane products.

The LiveFrame is similar to a piece of framed art and can be customized in size. The LiveDivider is a stand-alone panel that can be planted on both sides. The LivePanel allows business and homeowners to create a large-scale vertical garden.

For more information and to set up a consultation, email info@greenwalldesigns.com or visit http://www.greenwalldesigns.com.