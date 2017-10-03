The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced its 2017-18 Board of Directors during their annual meeting held at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa on Sept. 13.

Senator Rosalyn Baker was on hand to perform the formal induction. Board members are representatives of hotel properties and allied businesses that are also MHLA members.

The Board members are: Nancy Chaplick, Oceanic Time Warner Cable; Bill Countryman, Marriott Maui Ocean Club; Fred Findlen, Hyatt Regency Resort & Spa; Thomas Foti, Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Vice Chair; Mufi Hanneman, Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association; Richard Holtzman, Montage Kapalua Bay; Michael Jokovich, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; Gregg Lundberg, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters; Gregg Nelson, Napili Kai Beach Resort; Ryan Nobriga, The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas; Angela Nolan, Vistana Signature Experiences, Hawaii, Board Chair; Lisa Paulson, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Executive Director; Greg Peros, Maui Beach Hotel; Aaron Placourakis, Tri-Star Restaurant Group; Sharon Suzuki, Maui Electric Company, Board Treasurer; Jean Claude Wietzel, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea; Mike White, Ka’anapali Beach Hotel; and Tetsuji Yamazaki, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

MHLA is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1987 to advocate for the Visitor Industry. The organization provides educational opportunities and scholarships, and gives back to the community via the annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Excellence in Education Golf Tournament and Na Kupuna Dinner.

For additional information, contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association at 244-8625, or email info@mauihla.org or visit their website.