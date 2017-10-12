Sen. Mazie K. Hirono issued a call to action to attendees of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s Native Hawaiian Convention yesterday to continue their work fighting to protect federal Native Hawaiian housing, education and healthcare programs.

Sen. Hirono also highlighted the importance of building strong federal and community partnerships to support native programs and minority communities.

“This administration has no regard for minority communities and native peoples, evidenced by proposed cuts in federal funding to Native Hawaiian programs,” said Sen. Hirono. “We can’t be nice about it, in terms of fighting for what we hold dear, and that is support for our families and support for our communities.”

Last month, Sen. Hirono introduced legislation with Sen. Tom Udall, the Ranking Member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, that includes Native Hawaiians in the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act.

